CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $738,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

