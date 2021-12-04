CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $499,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

