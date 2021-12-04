CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $459,000 Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

