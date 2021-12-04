Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 171,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.