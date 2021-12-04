Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,690,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the October 31st total of 12,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $11.85 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

CVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.68.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

