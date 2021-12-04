Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. 625,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,085. Celsion has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,912.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celsion will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celsion by 17,570.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsion by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 555,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celsion by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187,145 shares during the period. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

