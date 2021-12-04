Celo Price Tops $3.40 on Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 32.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $74.89 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.40 or 0.00007294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00058151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.29 or 0.07989172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00077120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,978.13 or 0.92145078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,204,495 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

