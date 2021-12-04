Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,732 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.32% of Cedar Fair worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 289.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth $67,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 2.16.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.