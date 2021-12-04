CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

OTGLY stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. CD Projekt has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $31.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.