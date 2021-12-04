Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Short Interest Update

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $175,245.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $227,967. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 34.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 45,003 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 31.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,124,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 505,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castlight Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

