Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.83.

Several research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $659,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,672 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 645,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,576. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.88. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.