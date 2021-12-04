Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 11,350,000 shares. Currently, 22.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAVA shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -83.36 and a beta of 0.48. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.