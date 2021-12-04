Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Receives $17.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CUK shares. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

