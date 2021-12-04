Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of CDLX traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.36. 431,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.43. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $470,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 36,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,425 shares of company stock worth $5,533,334. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

