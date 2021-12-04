Cardano Price Hits $1.57 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00002923 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion and $2.68 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.03 or 0.00200572 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00037288 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003257 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.42 or 0.00639456 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00017167 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00065712 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000585 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,719,282,563 coins and its circulating supply is 33,313,246,915 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

