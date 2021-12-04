Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.33.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining stock opened at C$5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 8.68. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.82 and a 52-week high of C$6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.34.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$208.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.