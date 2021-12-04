Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Update

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 604,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,392. Cannae has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cannae will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cannae by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cannae by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

