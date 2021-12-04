Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$41.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

CWB has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.58.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

TSE CWB traded down C$1.65 on Friday, hitting C$35.75. 701,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,319. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.37. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$27.99 and a 52-week high of C$41.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total value of C$99,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,971.20. Also, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$30,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,017,900. Insiders sold a total of 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $399,755 in the last quarter.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.