Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$169.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$158.00 to C$169.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CM. Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$163.18.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

TSE CM opened at C$140.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$147.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$145.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$107.44 and a one year high of C$152.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.70%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total value of C$368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$342,976. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,275 in the last three months.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.