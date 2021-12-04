Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.

CM stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 720.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 32,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 214,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after buying an additional 123,405 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

