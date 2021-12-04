Canaccord Genuity Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $400.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.37.

ZS opened at $313.35 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.22 and a 200-day moving average of $260.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total value of $2,377,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

