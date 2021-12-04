Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Cambridge Bancorp comprises about 1.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $88.70 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $617.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.92.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

