Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) General Counsel Sally Rau Sells 6,317 Shares of Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sally Rau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $686.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.36. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth $265,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 44.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth $978,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 521,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth $373,000.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

