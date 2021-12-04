Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:CALX traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $65.46. 574,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,269. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research upped their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital upped their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock worth $14,715,265. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after buying an additional 322,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Calix by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,746,000 after buying an additional 165,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Calix by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after buying an additional 247,656 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Calix by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after buying an additional 228,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Calix by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,400,000 after buying an additional 72,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

