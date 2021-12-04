California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,031 Shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Bancorp were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 671,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 560,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PBFS opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $13.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

