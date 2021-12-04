California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 13,017 Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 154.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Immunic worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Immunic by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Immunic by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Immunic by 14,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Immunic by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunic alerts:

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. Immunic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.