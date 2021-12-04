California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 748,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 198,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $329.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.14. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $536.28 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 5.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

