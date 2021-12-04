California State Teachers Retirement System Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 80.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Laird Superfood were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Laird Superfood during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $34,468.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

