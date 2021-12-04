California State Teachers Retirement System Has $219,000 Holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Capital Bancorp worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 204.9% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 347,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 233,271 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $373.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.07%.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $404,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $116,654.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,008 in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.