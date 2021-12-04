California State Teachers Retirement System Has $178,000 Holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRUS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at $620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 641,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after buying an additional 44,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

KRUS stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $570.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

