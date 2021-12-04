California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock Holdings Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 2,278.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in California Resources were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $2,434,276.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 1,477,845 shares of company stock worth $63,458,468 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.30%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

