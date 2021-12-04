Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Caleres stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. 454,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,520. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.79 million, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $225,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $380,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,198. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

