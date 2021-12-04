Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
Shares of Caleres stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. 454,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,520. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.79 million, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $225,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $380,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,198. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
About Caleres
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.