CAE (NYSE:CAE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAE. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.90.

NYSE:CAE opened at $23.20 on Friday. CAE has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CAE will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CAE by 27.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,697,000 after buying an additional 4,067,096 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of CAE by 158.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,188 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at about $51,416,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 50.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,830 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 146.7% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,365,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 812,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

