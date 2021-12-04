CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Up 34.6% in November

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 230,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 665,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,206. CAE has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CAE by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after buying an additional 4,067,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,749,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 216,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,506,000 after purchasing an additional 599,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in CAE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

