CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Up 34.6% in November

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 230,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.
Shares of CAE stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 665,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,206. CAE has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82.
CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.
About CAE
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
