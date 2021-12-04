Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

CABA opened at $11.17 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CABA. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $6,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $3,835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 12.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 109,417 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 143.2% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 947,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 557,744 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth $10,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

