C John Wilder Acquires 7,146 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder purchased 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.05 per share, for a total transaction of $457,701.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $459,475.80.

On Friday, November 26th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $457,499.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, C John Wilder purchased 6,929 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.66 per share, for a total transaction of $454,958.14.

On Monday, November 22nd, C John Wilder purchased 6,835 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $452,887.10.

On Friday, November 19th, C John Wilder purchased 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $464,846.85.

On Wednesday, November 17th, C John Wilder acquired 7,014 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $460,188.54.

On Monday, November 15th, C John Wilder acquired 7,070 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.32 per share, with a total value of $461,812.40.

On Friday, November 12th, C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.63 per share, with a total value of $457,903.55.

On Wednesday, November 10th, C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.60 per share, with a total value of $457,691.00.

On Monday, November 8th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54.

EVRG opened at $64.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.38. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 144.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

