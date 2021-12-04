ByteNext Market Cap Tops $2.55 Million (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $48,966.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.66 or 0.08299952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00064252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00084082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,437.68 or 0.99422539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002633 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.