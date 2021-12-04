Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in November

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 355.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFF opened at $36.92 on Friday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51.
About Bunzl
