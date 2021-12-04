Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in November

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 355.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFF opened at $36.92 on Friday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

