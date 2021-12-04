BSCView (BSCV) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. BSCView has a market capitalization of $282,580.66 and approximately $34,368.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BSCView has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00060293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.58 or 0.08305666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00065136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00083233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,708.88 or 0.98659208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002628 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.