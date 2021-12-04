BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BRP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.43.

DOOO stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.34. BRP has a 12 month low of $61.22 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 6.0% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BRP by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of BRP by 1.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

