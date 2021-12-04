Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 4,928 shares.The stock last traded at $8.79 and had previously closed at $9.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

