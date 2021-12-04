Brokers Issue Forecasts for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

