Brokerages Set Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Target Price at $34.38

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Valvoline by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,234 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 59.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,366,000 after buying an additional 1,767,316 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,066 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Valvoline by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Valvoline by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,623,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after purchasing an additional 878,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $34.28. 1,246,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

