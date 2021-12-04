Brokerages Set The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT at $110.75

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. B. Riley upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Shares of Children’s Place stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.46. The stock had a trading volume of 306,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 529.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,688 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.