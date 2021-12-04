Brokerages Set Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms recently commented on NRDS. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.54. 567,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,908. Nerdwallet has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

