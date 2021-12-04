Brokerages Set Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) PT at $15.50

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOLS. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evolus by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 45,024 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Evolus by 46.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 646,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evolus by 48.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after buying an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 704.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 526,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOLS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 538,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,510. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $298.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.40. Evolus has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

