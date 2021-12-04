Brokerages Set Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) PT at $167.00

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Duolingo news, CTO Severin Hacker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total value of $4,332,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $451,767.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,722 shares of company stock valued at $22,089,194.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUOL opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.96. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

