Brokerages Set Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Price Target at $21.50

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on DFH. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $521,939.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFH. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,674,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,098,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,739,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,207,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 869,159 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.06. 628,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,865. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

