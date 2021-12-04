Brokerages Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price at $112.56

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.68.

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.77 and a 200 day moving average of $90.75. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $117.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $2,739,457 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

