Brokerages Set Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Target Price at C$3.13

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Desjardins raised shares of Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crew Energy to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, September 27th.

TSE:CR traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$3.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$449.15 million and a PE ratio of 2.40.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$75.63 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

